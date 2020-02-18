Criminal Justice Programs Manager remains on leave in Sauk County

Regina Baldwin, Sauk County’s Criminal Justice Programs manager was placed on leave late in 2019, with an uncertain return date.

County Health Department Director Tim Lawther confirmed that Baldwin was placed on leave at the end of 2019, and remains out of the office.

Lawther could not provide specific details or a reason for Baldwin’s absence.

“I can’t really discuss personnel issues at all,” said Lawther.

Lawther said a date or timeline for Baldwin to return to work is unclear.

As the Criminal Justice Programs Manager in the county, Baldwin was responsible for managing the Justice, Diversion and Support program, which is the group responsible for case management of the county’s alcohol and drug treatment court programs.

The JDS program is also responsible for the Substance Use Diversion and Support program, which focuses on diversion of those struggling with substance abuse from entering the county’s criminal justice program. Baldwin also oversees this program.