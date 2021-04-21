 Skip to main content
Cris Olson re-elected as Beaver Dam Common Council president
Cris Olson re-elected as Beaver Dam Common Council president

Beaver Dam Municipal Building City Hall Common Council City Council

The Beaver Dam Municipal Building.

 CHRIS HIGGINS, Daily Citizen

Cris Olson was re-elected as the president of the Beaver Dam Common Council during its final all-virtual meeting.

Kara Nelson nominated Olson for a second year as council president, and there were no other nominations. The vote was 13-1, with Ken Anderson voting no.

The council also approved Mayor Becky Glewen's committee appointments, minus approving appointments to a merged Landmark/Community Development Committee commission. City officials hope to merge the two committees to reduce confusion and duplication of responsibilities, but the matter was tabled Monday so the council can receive more details before making a decision.

Jaclyn Shelton will be the chair of the administrative committee, and David Hansen will be the chair of the operations committee. Ken Anderson voted no on the committee assignments.

All incumbents in odd-numbered wards were re-elected this month with no opposition. Zach Zopp joined the council as the new representative for Ward 12 after Dan Doyle resigned due to a move outside the ward.

The Common Council has been meeting almost entirely in virtual sessions for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Becky Glewen said council members will have to option of meeting in person at the next meeting on May 3, which will also be streamed for the public.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

