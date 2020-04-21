Cris Olson re-elected as Beaver Dam Common Council president

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cris Olson was elected to another year as the president of the Beaver Dam Common Council on Tuesday.

The council met via telephone for its annual organizing meeting on Tuesday. The organizational meeting starts the new term of the council following the spring election and the council approves mayoral appointments.

Usually, the council will meet in person and take nominations for president. Council members will then record their voters via secret paper ballot. However, the council is meeting over the phone due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Council members voted via e-mails sent to City Clerk Zak Bloom as Mayor Becky Glewen jokingly sang elevator music and council member Kevin Burnett joked about putting in a load of laundry.

Council members Kara Nelson and Therese Henriksen nominated Olson for a second year as council president. Jack Yuds and Mick Fischer nominated Ken Anderson.

The final tally was 11 votes for Olson and 3 votes for Anderson.

The council also approved the mayor’s appointments, including for committee chairpeople.

Ken Anderson will be the chairman of the administrative committee, joining Jaclyn Shelton, Kevin Burnett, Therese Henriksen, Heidi Freeby, Mick Fischer and Kay Appenfeldt.