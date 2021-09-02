Crombie named Fox Lake city administrator: Perlick will retire after budget season

FOX LAKE – A familiar name will soon be affixed to the door of the Fox Lake City Administrator.
Kelly Crombie -- attorney, Columbus mayor for two terms, one-term member of the Columbus School Board, two term Madison College trustee and manager of Mullin’s Short Stop Drive-In -- is training to manage City of Fox Lake operations in the place of Dean Perlick, who will retire Dec. 1.
His previous experiences will serve him in his new position, which begins full-time on Sept. 7.
Perlick, who formerly had worked for Dodge County, has been working for the City of Fox Lake part-time since late 2016. It was only recently that he decided to retire to spend more time with family.
“I just decided it was time,” he said.
Mayor Tom Bednarek is both sad to be losing Perlick and happy to begin working with Crombie.
“Believe me, I’m sorry to see Dean go,” said Bednarek. “I’m glad to welcome Kelly, but Dean has done a fantastic job for us. He couldn’t have done any more for us than he did during his time here.”
Crombie believes he will be a great fit.
“During my two terms as mayor of Columbus, I think Columbus was put in an exceptionally great spot,” Crombie said. “We did a lot of economic development. We had a pretty good four years. That combined with my legal experience and legal knowledge will be beneficial to the City of Fox Lake moving forward.”
Perlick added, “A city administrator is kind of like the mayor in that you have to know a lot about everything – or at least a little bit about everything and have the ability to learn.”
Crombie obtained his law degree from University of Wisconsin Law School in 2012 and has practiced law in various capacities since then, including his own office.
Crombie learned of the upcoming vacancy through the League of Municipalities website, and is familiar with Fox Lake due to his nearby location.
“I know Fox Lake as an attractive smaller community, and I felt it would be a good opportunity,” he said. “And here we are.”
With Fox Lake’s recent growth, transitioning to a full-time post seemed essential.
“In 2014 with TIF district and none of the growth happening we went from a full-time city administrator to a part-time one,” said Bednarek. “Now with the growth we’ve got, it’s easily a full-time job.”
Crombie will be wrapping up other commitments to serve as Fox Lake’s lead manager, and is eager to work with the staff at city hall.
“I think Fox Lake has a lot to offer and a great deal of potential for the future,” said Crombie. “In recent years the mayor and the council here have been promoting economic growth and that’s a real positive here. It’s a real plus to have a team that is willing to make things happen. You also have a great city staff that has a lot of experience so I’m happy to be coming into a good situation to start with. Good officials and good staff make this a very appealing opportunity.”
Bednarek added, “In a small community like ours you try to get the feel for comfort when you hire someone. I think five out of the six of the council members felt very comfortable with Kelly -- that he would fit in here. His record with the City of Columbus played a big part in it.”
The interview process included input from the city treasurer and the city clerk, insuring that they had a say in who would become their co-worker – that a comfort level is there as well.
“They’ll be working elbow-to-elbow with him every day, and Kelly was their number one pick,” said Bednarek.
Crombie sees the challenges ahead as being substantial.
“I think that just like any other municipality in Wisconsin, the lack of money will be a challenge,” he said. “State funding has been cut over the years, along with cities’ ability to control their own destinies. Even increased wages sometimes can be a problem. With more growth, however, this city can get more revenue and maintain and improve what its offerings are.”
As for Perlick, he is ready to enter the next phase of his life.
“I’ll find things to do,” he said. “But I’ll keep my eyes on the progress of Fox Lake. I’ll drive through and visit, and watch how the projects we started are moving forward.”