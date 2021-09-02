Crombie named Fox Lake city administrator: Perlick will retire after budget season

Bednarek added, “In a small community like ours you try to get the feel for comfort when you hire someone. I think five out of the six of the council members felt very comfortable with Kelly -- that he would fit in here. His record with the City of Columbus played a big part in it.”

The interview process included input from the city treasurer and the city clerk, insuring that they had a say in who would become their co-worker – that a comfort level is there as well.

“They’ll be working elbow-to-elbow with him every day, and Kelly was their number one pick,” said Bednarek.

Crombie sees the challenges ahead as being substantial.

“I think that just like any other municipality in Wisconsin, the lack of money will be a challenge,” he said. “State funding has been cut over the years, along with cities’ ability to control their own destinies. Even increased wages sometimes can be a problem. With more growth, however, this city can get more revenue and maintain and improve what its offerings are.”

As for Perlick, he is ready to enter the next phase of his life.

“I’ll find things to do,” he said. “But I’ll keep my eyes on the progress of Fox Lake. I’ll drive through and visit, and watch how the projects we started are moving forward.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.