Klarissa Neff took hold of the reins Friday night and led her mare Whiskey into a full gallop, the horse and rider thundering across the muddy field in front of the Columbia County Fair grandstand in close pursuit of a charging bull calf.
Neff, 21, launched the lasso through the air as if to reach out and grab it.
The lasso caught about the calf’s neck just as Whiskey reared back, kicking up a cloud of blast dust.
“It felt really good to catch one finally,” said Neff, a Gratiot native who has rode horses since she was a a 2-year-old.
The fair in Portage wrapped up over the weekend with a mix of some familiar sights, sounds and foods and little to no rain, which helped gather a normal turnout.
Popular food stand
The Portage Fire Department’s food stand sold out of all its food during the earlier days of the fair. The stand, dubbed Station Number Two, was closed Sunday.
The department announced the closure on its Facebook page and thanked all the hungry customers for their continued support.
Columbia County Fair Board President Paul Becker said community members saw no more than 5 minutes of rain during all of fair week, which helped secure normal attendance. About 30,000 people come to the fairgrounds every summer, he said.
“The weather was excellent for a July fair,” Becker said.
The Friday night rodeo garnered an audience of about 1,300, and nearly 1,700 people showed out to a demolition derby on Saturday. Several hundred people watched the flat track motorcycle and ATV races on Thursday, Becker said. Lawnmower races were held Sunday afternoon.
“Any events with wheels tend to do well,” Becker said. “Our rodeo has been very good for us, also. We run a true rodeo, not just bulls. We were very lucky this year.”
Columbia County’s fair usually raises somewhere in the ballpark of $10,000 to $15,000 in profits, Becker said. That money goes toward maintaining the fairgrounds and funding additional attractions for the next year.
He said the fair board’s goal is to consistently find extra entertainment options for community members. He added he appreciates contributions from many area businesses and sponsors who help make annual fair events possible.
Ahead of this year’s fair, the board allocated $6,000 for upgraded manure storage.
Some newer and different styles of carnival rides were available this year.
And, as always, the livestock was a big hit for children and families to go see and pet.
The 2020 Columbia County Fair will be July 22-26.
Fine felines, ancient crustaceans
On the far western edge of the Columbia County Fairgrounds, a few contestants presented small animals for contest judge Melissa Borde of Rio to ask questions about their health.
Kylee Beckius, 16, of town of Moundville and Claire Kiep, 14, of the town of Hampton both took home first-place awards for their female cats Mable, 10, and Buddy, 2.
Padre the hermit crab also won top honors after his owner Amiyha Muente, 10, Portage presented him to Borde and contest superintendent Sandy Pohl, who eached remarked about his apparent good condition.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Amiyha found Padre while her family was on vacation at South Padre Island in Texas. She said Padre is about seven months old, which is ancient in crab years.
“He’s probably pretty old,” she said.
‘Hold on, Madison!’
Madison Schmitz, 8, Portage climbed atop of sheep during Friday night’s rodeo and held on tight.
“You’ve got a whole lot of women up there rooting for you. So, hold on, Madison!” the announcer told her.
She clung to the sheep’s fur and hung over the side of its back as the animal charged in circles and then barreled across the field.
Her mother, Crystal Schmitz, said Madison scored 77 points and was named the Mutton Busting champion.
Parker Schmitz, 4, also rode a sheep at the rodeo as the crowd cheered him on.
Old town rodeo
Some world champions joined many other horseback riders from across Wisconsin and the Midwest on Friday night to put on a rodeo show for community members at the fair.
Crossfire Rodeo presented the event, with help from many local sponsors.
Several cowboys and cowgirls wrangled bull calfs, while others rode bulls or bucking broncos in front of a cheering audience.
Caden Borman, 14, traveled from Backus, Minnesota, with her older sister to participate in the rodeo.
She said riding horses is a big part of her lifestyle, and she takes every chance she can get to practice riding among other riders from around the U.S. Borman hopes to race horses professionally one day.
Portage firefighter Nicholas Kruger rode a bull for the first time Friday night after his buddies hyped him up to do it.
“I’ve always wanted to try it once, a chance to try something new. It’s something to get your heart pumping,” Kruger said.
Man on horse chases bull calf
Aaron Kite listens to national anthem
Chase Kite rides with American flag
Chase Kite carries the flag
Klarissa Neff lassoes calf
Celina Trotter lassoes a calf
Caden Borman gallops on horseback
Caden Borman lassoes a calf
Tyler Hutkowski looks to grandstand
Chasing after a bull calf
Wrangling a bull calf
Arizona riders came to Portage
Ryan Holly chases a calf
Ryan Holly wrangles that calf
Ryan Holly pulls calf by a rope
Flipping the calf over
Bull calf gets hogtied
Bull calf tied up at the legs
Popping balloons at the fair
Henry Schroeder, 7, on carousel
Making cotton candy at the fair
Serving cotton candy at the fair
Holden Ahearn, 3, pets a goat
Water cannon game at the fair
Jenny Jerome walks beside cow
Amusement rides at the fair
Amiyha Muente, 10, and Padre the crab
Two cats win first place awards at fair
Cat contest winners at 2019 fair in Portage
Small animals contest judges at the fair
Claire Kiep and her cat Buddy
Melissa Borde and Buddy the cat
Kylee Beckius tells fair contest judge about her cat
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)