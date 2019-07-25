The Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 locomotive brought out crowds as it passed through the area Thursday.
The train did not make a stop traveling through South Beaver Dam, but it did in Friesland earlier in the morning, drawing hundreds of people in cars and buggies. Nearly every accessible crossing in Dodge and Columbia counties had train enthusiasts waiting to see and photograph the steam engine.
Jim McCamish of Beaver Dam said he had seen Big Boy in photos before, but he went to South Beaver Dam Thursday morning. His grandfather was a fireman, the person who tends the fire to power the steam engine.
“My dad was a railroad nut,” McCamish said. “He’d be out in the rain to get pictures of a train.”
The train is touring the Union Pacific system throughout the year for the transcontinental railroad's 150th anniversary. No. 4014, which was restored over two years, is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive. There were 25 originally built with the first being delivered in 1941. They were 132 feet long and weighed 1.2 million pounds.
The locomotive began its “Great Race across the Midwest” on July 8.
“I thought how fortunate it was for us that they took it out after they got it ready,” said Marcia Eckmayer of Beaver Dam.
Brothers Ethan and Landon Strieff were told about the train's arrival by their grandmother.
“It’s an old-fashioned train, and I have never seen a steam train,” Landon Strieff said.
Kelly Strieff, the boys’ grandmother, said the family goes to the Bell Tavern in South Beaver Dam next to the train tracks for "Taco Tuesdays" and learned about the train coming while they were there.
“I thought it would be quite the experience for all the kids, and we will never see it again,” Kelly Strieff said.
Dustin Trejo of Beaver Dam went to Catbird Road, near Pumpkin Center in Dodge County, to see the train.
“This is the first time this locomotive has operated outside of Wyoming and the Continental Divide,” Trejo said. “Probably the only time it will see Wisconsin rails.”
To keep up with the current locations of the train, visit up.com/forms/steam-trace.cfm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)