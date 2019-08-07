Are you a big hair metal fan? Do you miss the days of synthesizers and endless big guitars? Crystal Grand’s 80s in the Dells festival might be the weekend for you.
Running for the first time at the acclaimed Crystal Grand Theatre August 16-17, 80s in the Dells brings together a wide swath of 80s-themed talent, led by original Poison frontman Bret Michaels. According to J Stevens Productions marketing director Anne Hackbarth, the festival is a fully immersive 80s experience.
“We’re having all sorts of things from the 80s, not just music,” Hackbarth said. “We’re having 80s cars, we’re having 80s characters. There’s going to be 80s merch, like fun mesh gloves and sunglasses that were popular. Different food trucks are going to be there as well, and of course we’re going to have our 80s music.”
While the music acts, which also include Lita Ford and Asia among others, are the main selling point of the festival, Hackbarth emphasized that the goal was to create a full 80s experience, looking beyond the scope of just music.
The music will be played on two stages: indoor and outdoor. The outdoor stage will be open to anybody with tickets to the event, while the indoor stage will have assigned seating like any concert at the Crystal Grand.
“The outdoor portion includes three to four artists on Friday and Saturday, and then… the cars and the food trucks and a general festival feel.”
According to Hackbarth, the idea behind 80s in the Dells came from several big 80s fans in the office at J Stevens Productions, and they thought the Dells community and Crystal Grand would be an excellent site to bring that vision to life.
“Everyone loves a good 80s rock song or a good 80s outfit, and so that’s where we came up with the idea to do the festival,” Hackbarth said.
While the festival itself will be held entirely on the grounds of the Crystal Grand, several local businesses are partnering with J Stevens to provide off-site attractions. Two nearby hotels will be the official lodging for the event, and Outlets at the Dells will hold an 80s fashion contest on August 17 in partnership with the event.
Tickets are for sale now at crystalgrand.com, running from general admission to the VIP package.
