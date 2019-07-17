In 1984, Ronald Reagan was president, Larry Bird won MVP of the NBA, and Ghostbusters hit the theaters. It was also the year Culver’s opened their first location, in Sauk City.
Culver’s Co-Founder Craig Culver celebrated 35 years in business for the franchise July 18 by reflecting on the growth and success of the brand.
“In some respects, it’s just another day,” Culver said. “Honestly, when we opened Culver’s, I didn’t know we’d be around for 35 years. But here we are.”
Culver’s opened their 716th location in the Fort Wayne, Indiana area July 15.
“We’ve got a lot of restaurants in the pipeline, and we’ll continue to grow,” Culver said. “I think you’ll see us as a 1,000 unit Culver’s business at some point in the future.”
Culver said it is important to the franchise to find the right people to represent the brand. “We don’t sell franchises, we award them,” Culver said. “It’s a lot of hard work, it’s many many hours… one of the more important parts of being a leader is developing the people around you and seeing them succeed.”
For Culver, the legacy of his parents George and Ruth Culver is visible in the franchise today.
“Mom and Dad were extremely proud of Culver’s,” Culver said. “Without Dad’s financial help to begin with, it would have been very difficult… I don’t know if we could do it without them.”
Looking ahead, Culver said the franchise is working on a vegetarian burger he hopes will be released soon. “I’ve tried it myself and it’s pretty good,” Culver said.
The franchise would join Burger King, White Castle and Carl’s Jr. among others, in debuting a meatless burger on their menu.
The Blue Spoon restaurant in Prairie du Sac has sometimes been an incubator for new menu items at Culver’s locations, Culver said.
While new avenues are being explored, some traditions are still going strong.
The Culver’s flavor of the day has been a longtime favorite for many, some of whom make a point of driving by their local Culver’s daily to see whether the flavor piques their interest.
Culver said he knows people who try their luck at different locations. Culver’s Marketing Specialist Alison Wedig said curious customers can also download the Culver’s app to find that information.
Culver’s is now even coordinating the flavor of the day on the 10th of each month, so all locations will offer the same variety of custard.
Another tradition for the Culver family has been philanthropy.
The new Sauk City, formerly occupied by marketing firm Straight Forward, was acquired after a $1 million donation from the Craig C. Culver Family Foundation in April.
The Prairie du Sac library was also made possible through donations.
“It’s something that we do happily,” Culver said. “The library in Prairie du Sac has got my Mom’s name on it, the library in Sauk City will have my Dad’s name on it. I think that’s pretty cool… This is home. This is where I grew up. I graduated from high school here… this community helped grow Culver’s.”
