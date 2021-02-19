Cuppa Mudd Espresso opens second location in Wisconsin Dells

“The lines are insane,” Oneill said.

Oneill purchased Cuppa Mudd Espresso two-and-a-half years ago when the businesses' previous owner retired. Back then, the stand was known as Mountain Mudd. Realizing he wanted to get back into the food service industry after five years in facility management and knowing the quality of drinks the business offered, he took the opportunity to purchase it. He’s hoping to expand Cuppa Mudd Espresso to other parts of south-central Wisconsin in the future, including Lake Delton, Reedsburg, Baraboo and Madison.

Oneill has a total of 15 years in food service management, working with various programs over the years at Fort McCoy, the Department of Corrections and Department of Health Services.

“There’s an enjoyment that’s unmatched making quality things that hundreds of people enjoy and it has its own rewards,” Oneill said of why he wanted to get back into the food service industry.

Oneill said he was a regular customer prior to purchasing the business, sometimes going three to four times a day.

“I do a lot of travelling and there’s very few places that I actually really like their coffee,” he said. “So when I’m gone, I just can’t wait to get back to get a better cup of coffee.”