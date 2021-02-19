Cuppa Mudd Espresso opens second location in Wisconsin Dells

A coffee stand based out of Mauston has opened its second location in Wisconsin Dells.
Cuppa Mudd Espresso opened its second location Feb. 17 across the street from Top Secret, sharing a parking lot with the American World BP gas station on Wisconsin Dells Parkway. Last September, the Dells common council approved a conditional use permit for the stand to begin business.
While owner Joseph Oneill said it was risky to expand with uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to go for it and proceed with opening the 10 by 12 foot stand in what he calls the "dream spot due to the amount of people the Dells area sees every year.
“It was just something I wanted so bad I was willing to take whatever risk there was,” the Mauston resident said.
It wasn't only the Dells being one of the top tourist destinations in the Midwest, Oneill also noticed the long lines at the other coffee shops and stands. He sometimes waited 45 minutes to grab his own cup of Joe when making the 20-minute trip to the Dells area.
“The lines are insane,” Oneill said.
Oneill purchased Cuppa Mudd Espresso two-and-a-half years ago when the businesses' previous owner retired. Back then, the stand was known as Mountain Mudd. Realizing he wanted to get back into the food service industry after five years in facility management and knowing the quality of drinks the business offered, he took the opportunity to purchase it. He’s hoping to expand Cuppa Mudd Espresso to other parts of south-central Wisconsin in the future, including Lake Delton, Reedsburg, Baraboo and Madison.
Oneill has a total of 15 years in food service management, working with various programs over the years at Fort McCoy, the Department of Corrections and Department of Health Services.
“There’s an enjoyment that’s unmatched making quality things that hundreds of people enjoy and it has its own rewards,” Oneill said of why he wanted to get back into the food service industry.
Oneill said he was a regular customer prior to purchasing the business, sometimes going three to four times a day.
“I do a lot of travelling and there’s very few places that I actually really like their coffee,” he said. “So when I’m gone, I just can’t wait to get back to get a better cup of coffee.”
He said Cuppa Mudd Espresso offers many various coffee drinks, from regular to frozen and espresso. The difference between his stand and other coffee places is quality of the drinks, according to Oneill. An example he gave is Cuppa Mudd Espresso uses all milk in its drinks instead of blending them with ice, a common practice other places do to cut expense.
“We actually make our product homemade and freeze it so it’s all milk instead of ice just being blended,” he said. “So it creates a whole new level of quality. The quality is unmatched.”
Oneill said another difference is the stand has more flavors than other places, about 15 to 18 total, and drink choices for customers to make the “perfect drink.” There are less flavor options at the Dells location than in Mauston due to time, though drink options will be similar, he said.
“The customization of a drink is way more than I’ve ever seen anywhere and I’ve gotten coffee in many, many places,” Oneill said.
Cuppa Mudd's chi tea latte is the most popular hot drink, while the frozen drinks are the go-to in the summer, he said. For those who don’t drink coffee, hot chocolate is available.
The drive thru has two lanes, one on each side of the building, to reduce wait time for commuters receiving their morning coffee before heading to work. A walk up window is also available.
For more information on Cuppa Mudd Espresso, visit its Facebook page.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.