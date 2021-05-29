CWC holds graduation

WAUPUN – Central Wisconsin Christian School held its 61st commencement exercises Friday night, with a crowd of family and friends in the Crusader Center Gymnasium.
A total of 23 students make up the class of 2021, nine of which are members of the National Honor Society. Class members include Abigail Bartlett, Brady Beer, Alec Buwalda, Hunter Cook, Noah Cupery, John De Groot, Aubryn De Jager, Rachel Greeb, Jenna Heeringa, Michael Hoeksema, Mackenzie Hoekstra, Abigail Kile, Benn McKean, Julius Ogari, Connor Padron, Whisper Perrot, Jolie Schouten, Lauren Sinclair, James Van Den Berg, Maxwell Vander Werff, Jakob Vlietstra, Isabelle Vree and Riley Westra.
Class valedictorian is Jenna Heeringa. Class salutatorian is Mackenzie Hoekstra.
Laura Ten Pass played a prelude and the “Pomp and Circumstance” processional. Matt Hoffman gave the invocation.
Caitlynn Bland gave the underclassmen farewell. Abigail Bartlett gave the senior farewell. A slide show shared photos of the graduates when they were younger, and more current photos.
The commencement address was provided by Bible, music and worship instructor Craig Slings. In it he described tribulation, and shared some inspiration for how to overcome it.
“Instead of throwing your arms up and saying, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to get through this,’” Slings said. “I encourage you, instead of trusting what you see, to trust what you know. What you see in the world is a reflection of the brokenness of man, one-half truth and twisted truth, self-proclaimed truth. What we know is Jesus gave us life, loves us and overcame sin for us so we could have life to the full.”
He encouraged students, “Life this side of heaven will continue with its challenges and its ups and downs whether we feel ready for them or not. The good thing is we don’t do it alone when we’re in Christ.”
Diplomas were distributed by CWC Administrator Mark Buteyn and CWC Board President Mitch Greenfield.
The senior class sang the class song, “Jesus.” Ten Pass played the recessional after closing remarks and a prayer by Jennifer Ritzema.