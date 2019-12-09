The Daily Register office at 1640 LaDawn Drive will close Dec. 12.
As anyone who has stopped by the office in recent years can tell you, the staff is frequently not there. Instead, using laptops and cell phones, the staff is in the community. We are meeting with people for news stories, helping businesses reach their customers, building marketing plans and delivering newspapers.
That will not change. After 134 years, the Daily Register remains a vital part of Portage and Columbia County. An old saying is that newspaper folks have “ink in their veins.” But closer to the truth is that it is a love for the communities we serve running through our veins.
The Daily Register staff remains committed to telling your stories through news articles and advertising. You will still see us at meetings, sporting events and in local grocery stores and restaurants.
Customers can reach the Daily Register news staff via email at pdr-news@wiscnews.com or sports at pdr-sports@wiscnews.com. Advertising and circulation can be reached at 608-745-3500.
If you have any questions, reach out to us. We’d be glad to hear from you. In the meanwhile, we’ll see you around town.
