 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Damage limited in town of Lewiston attic fire
comments
alert top story

Damage limited in town of Lewiston attic fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car generic file photo, fire engine
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

LEWISTON - Portage Frie Chief Troy Haase said quick actions by a homeowner helped reduce the damage from a fire in the attic of a town of Lewiston residence.

Accoding to a press release, the Portage Fire Department responded at 9:27 p.m to W12051 County Highway O for a report of an attic fire.

A resident reported the fire was partially out, but still smoldering. He made an attempt to extinguish the fire and then evacuated the residence.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Upon arrival, Portage Fire reported smoke coming from the roof vent and attic vents. Fire crews were able to climb into the attic and removed insulation and other burned materials to fully extinguish the fire. With careful placement of tarps and pails, the crews completed salvage and overhaul with little damage to the interior of the residence.

Additional units from Kilbourne Fire and Briggsville Fire assisted. Divine Savior/Aspirus ambulance was on scene to track firefighter health. Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative was called to the scene to secure the power.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire was from electrical overheating of combustibles.

Haase reminds all residents to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to be sure they are properly placed in the home and in good working condition. The end of the life for a smoke alarm is 10 years and a CO alarm may be 5-7 years depending on manufacturer. If residents need batteries, they can stop at the Portage Fire Department.

The owner of the residence is Florence C. Hansen Trust.

comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable polar bear cub demands mother's attention at Denmark zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Colvin, Debbie Lee
Obituaries

Colvin, Debbie Lee

MADISON—Debbie Lee Colvin passed away very unexpectedly early in the morning of Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Debbie grew up in Wisconsin Dells and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News