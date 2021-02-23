Damage limited in town of Lewiston attic fire

LEWISTON - Portage Frie Chief Troy Haase said quick actions by a homeowner helped reduce the damage from a fire in the attic of a town of Lewiston residence.

Accoding to a press release, the Portage Fire Department responded at 9:27 p.m to W12051 County Highway O for a report of an attic fire.

A resident reported the fire was partially out, but still smoldering. He made an attempt to extinguish the fire and then evacuated the residence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Upon arrival, Portage Fire reported smoke coming from the roof vent and attic vents. Fire crews were able to climb into the attic and removed insulation and other burned materials to fully extinguish the fire. With careful placement of tarps and pails, the crews completed salvage and overhaul with little damage to the interior of the residence.

Additional units from Kilbourne Fire and Briggsville Fire assisted. Divine Savior/Aspirus ambulance was on scene to track firefighter health. Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative was called to the scene to secure the power.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire was from electrical overheating of combustibles.