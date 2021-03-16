Dan Doyle resigns from Beaver Dam Common Council

Dan Doyle, the representative for Ward 12 on the Beaver Dam Common Council, announced his resignation from the council Monday.

Mayor Becky Glewen read from his resignation letter, which noted his move to a home in Beaver Dam outside of the boundaries of Ward 12. He has served about five years on the council.

“I just think its vibrant, opportunistic time for our city,” Doyle said. He said he has been a resident for 30 years and is not going anywhere, adding he will look for ways to stay involved and encouraging residents to do the same.

Glewen thanks Doyle for his service both on and off the council, including his instrumental role in bringing John McGivern to Beaver Dam for an episode of "Around the Corner" on public television last year.

The city will now search for someone to replace Doyle in the seat. Glewen said the city will post information for residents of Ward 12 to express interest in the seat. Ward 12 covers a portion of the city’s center.