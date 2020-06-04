Dane County authorities search for missing Mazomanie teenager

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dane County authorities are requesting help from the public to find Clarence Floyd, a teenager from Mazomanie missing since early June 4.

Floyd, 17, was reported missing by his family this morning. According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Floyd, who also goes by CJ, left his Mazomanie home Wednesday night and didn't return.

In a press release, the sheriff's office stated Floyd was seen along State Highway 78 and County Highway Y at 6 p.m. June 3 and then at State Highway 14 and County Highway KP around 8 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, Floyd is 5-feet-6 to 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs about 120-130 pounds. He has black hair with blonde tips. When he left home, he was wearing a dark gray "Star Wars" T-shirt, black shorts and New Balance tennis shoes.

If anyone sees Floyd or has information on his whereabouts, call 911.