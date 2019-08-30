Most Wisconsinites never quite get the opportunity to hear their Assembly Representative’s singing voice, but Sauk Prairie residents and other members of Assembly District 81 are becoming increasingly familiar with Dave Considine’s.
Considine held a fundraiser at John Joseph Coffee in Sauk City Aug. 22, where attendees heard him perform a number of songs outside the business.
The event was not the first time Considine has sung publicly as an Assembly Representative.
“Dave came in one day, probably in June, and mentioned he had just did a singing (event) in the Capitol Rotunda,” said John Joseph Coffee Owner John Brennan. “And he had found out that one of his staffers was a great piano player and they were looking for a place where they could play with no pressure… We offered our brand new patio area. It seemed like a perfect fit.”
Considine said he only made calls to people from the Sauk Prairie area, as he prefers the more intimate setting. “I didn’t do it as much to raise funds as to have something to do at a fundraiser,” Considine said. “Otherwise people just stand around.”
Considine began with contemporary Christian classical music, “a lot of Steve Green stuff,” before he moved on to Irish music and show tunes with the Baraboo Theater Guild.
Ron Grasshoff from the Town of West Point made the trip for the fundraiser. He said he supports Considine “because of his ethics, and we’re in line with his values.”
Although the event was a fundraiser for an Assembly Representative, Brennan conversation stayed casual. “We stayed pretty nonpolitical,” Brennan said.
Considine spoke with attendees individually, giving them the opportunity to express concerns and interests.
Going forward Considine will be introducing bills on education allowing school boards to opt out of the state mandated testing, also farm succession. He is also exploring legislative options to get people to recycle more.
In the future, Considine envisions more singing fundraisers.
“I’ve sung once in the rotunda in the Capitol and that got really good reception,” Considine said. “And I think as I become more comfortable there, I’m letting my personality come out more.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)