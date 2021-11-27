DAVIS DEER TRAILS: A real Thanksgiving with meat from the woods

The venison is sometimes bone-in rack of venison. “I butcher the deer, bone-in, with the bones protecting the meat from excessive heat.”

It blows Ben’s mind that hunters will throw away half the wild turkey. “All of it is exceptionally good. I go out of my way to use every part of the bird.”

The children are all helping out in the kitchen.

One of the best venison meals is a young of the year deer, Ben said.

“I take a leg of lamb type of cut of the hind quarter and roast it rare like lamb. I have some bias toward small deer for this meal; with older deer we wouldn’t roast an entire leg at one time,” he said.

“More is more in venison”

He takes the tenderloins out of the carcass immediately; in this case, less is more.

The process is to season the loin, cook it hot and fast in a cast iron skillet, cooked whole, about 3.5 minutes per side, and then rest the meat, and cut off half-inch medallions.

Venison or turkey Thanksgiving dinners are not exactly hunt the bird or deer in the morning and eat at 6 p.m., but they could be close. Both are available during gun deer season, which is where Thanksgiving always falls.

