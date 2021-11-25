DAVIS DEER TRAILS: Aggressive bucks may lock antlers and die

Sometimes deer kill other deer, even themselves, fighting to be dominant, or when a buck enters another buck’s home area.

Because white-tailed deer antlers grow in many sizes and shapes they can become entangled or locked with another deer’s antlers or some object.

During the breeding season or rut, bucks that belong to the same group seldom fight because they have associated with one another much of the year and dominance has probably been established.

But, when unacquainted bucks encounter one another's range signs of aggression may develop and head-to-head fights often materialize.

Antler entanglement is common to the point that locked antlers may not part during normal stances. Apparently that happened when two bucks were seen fighting in Iowa County. Several days later, the two deer were noticed along a town road. The two bucks antlers were locked. A guess is that the dead buck’s neck broke while fighting.

A farmer across the road noticed the fuss and called for information on who might be able to part the live buck from his now dead combatant.