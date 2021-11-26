 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DAVIS DEER TRAILS: Deer camp Yellowstone style
0 Comments
alert
DEER TRAILS

DAVIS DEER TRAILS: Deer camp Yellowstone style

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A group of hunters at No Name, a deer camp in Lafayette County. Wayne Smith is in the back row, third from the right.

A group of hunters at No Name, a deer camp in Lafayette County. Wayne Smith is in the back row, third from the right.

 JERRY DAVIS For Captial Newspapers

A Lafayette County deer-hunting group, now nearly 30 years strong, has no name.

That’s understandable because the area, Yellowstone, has no village or rural town carrying the name referring to the limestone rocks, which are only as yellow rock can be.

Some 280 miles south of Bayfield County, where deer camps still exist, is where Wayne Smith helped to organize No Name Camp.

“It just happened,” is what Smith recalls

Two small trailers, up to 10 hunters counting children congregate. Many more just stop by to eat or chat.

On the opening weekend, the weather was a perfect day to still-hunt—30 mph wind; Smith said he’d walk into the wind, watching for movement of an ear, a flicker of white, an antler tip, or a horizontal back line.

No Name started with a work relationship between Smith and his boss, who liked to hunt deer. There was this parcel of land next to a major chunk of public land, allowing No Name to expand, too.

Smith knew the area well from raccoon hunting and the group took a lot of deer out over the years because 30 years is a long time, not because everyone “filled” their tag.

The kids grew up, moved away from there, and others passed on; still a group stayed together.

Four generations later, some stay overnight in the trailers, others not, and Smith could walk home.

We don’t care who gets a deer as long as someone gets one. We “divvy” it up, he said.

Now it’s mostly, like the far north, deer stands, almost no drives, a place to warm up, eat chili and hang a deer or two.Nearby, in the state park and two campgrounds, 100 or more tents, trailers and campers accumulate for their version of southern deer camps.

“Guys hunt other public areas, some private, most with a tree or rock to stand by. Deer drives went out the window long ago,” Smith said. “We all seem to get along, the farmers, the Amish and those of us who live here.”

+1 
Jerry Davis (copy)

Jerry Davis

Wisconsin’s nine-day, gun deer season is Nov. 20-28. Reach out to Jerry Davis at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Practical Prepper’ goes viral on TikTok after Texas winter storm

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Holwerda, James R., Jr.
Obituaries

Holwerda, James R., Jr.

BEAVER DAM—James R. Holwerda Jr., 44, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Kluth, Craig Edward "Tiny"
Obituaries

Kluth, Craig Edward "Tiny"

PORTAGE—Craig Edward “Tiny” Kluth, age 65, of Portage, Wis., died on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage, Wis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News