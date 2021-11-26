DAVIS DEER TRAILS: Deer camp Yellowstone style

A Lafayette County deer-hunting group, now nearly 30 years strong, has no name.

That’s understandable because the area, Yellowstone, has no village or rural town carrying the name referring to the limestone rocks, which are only as yellow rock can be.

Some 280 miles south of Bayfield County, where deer camps still exist, is where Wayne Smith helped to organize No Name Camp.

“It just happened,” is what Smith recalls

Two small trailers, up to 10 hunters counting children congregate. Many more just stop by to eat or chat.

On the opening weekend, the weather was a perfect day to still-hunt—30 mph wind; Smith said he’d walk into the wind, watching for movement of an ear, a flicker of white, an antler tip, or a horizontal back line.

No Name started with a work relationship between Smith and his boss, who liked to hunt deer. There was this parcel of land next to a major chunk of public land, allowing No Name to expand, too.

Smith knew the area well from raccoon hunting and the group took a lot of deer out over the years because 30 years is a long time, not because everyone “filled” their tag.