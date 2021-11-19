DAVIS DEER TRAILS: Gun, CWD and COVID safety key this season

Safety during gun deer season is more than four firearm rules. Gun handling, tree stand harnessing, chronic wasting disease, and COVID-19 must all be dealt with to protect one another and the animal being pursued.

Many situations put the hunter in a position of protecting other hunters by making safe shots, by not spreading COVID-19 to others and now deer it’s been reported, and by not eating or gifting untested CWD deer to fellow hunters, landowners, and relatives.

By treating every gun as if it were loaded; by always pointing the gun’s muzzle in a safe direction; by being sure of your target and beyond; and keeping your finger out of the trigger guard until ready to shoot, a hunter is protecting themselves, other hunters, and the public.

Jon King, WDNR administrative warden—hunter education, says that by following these rules hunters are more likely to have a healthy and happy end to their season.

Chronic wasting disease is a deer disease but has similarities with other prion diseases so hunters are advised to not take chances. “Health organizations continue to remind hunters to not consume deer that have tested positive for CWD,” said Kevin Wallenfang, WDNR wildlife biologist at the CWD Processing Center in Poynette.