DAVIS DEER TRAILS: Gun deer season opens to calm, mild weather

Three antlerless deer, likely a doe and her two fawns, ran through a soybean field of stubble and waste grain. Later, the cause of their alarm was not rifle fire but a neighbor’s dog who got loose to the demise of some hunters.

Farmers, those who were not hunting, were out in the field, farming.

Traffic was light on a town road; just two vehicles after shooting began.

A red-tailed hawk set down on a power line pole, without vocalizing.

A group of hunters from Beaver Dam held to their tradition of hunting public land in Iowa County. Later in the week, they’ll be elsewhere, almost any place in Wisconsin they said. Deer populations are immaterial; Tradition outplays them all.

One member of the group had taken a break, walked back to his vehicle to fuel up with a sandwich. “I saw a doe and a buck, which got away in the thick brush before I could get a shot off. I lost him,” he said.

By phone, a hunter in Ashland County told of coming face-to-face with a gray wolf, at 20 yards. A few moments of this and both deer hunter and king carnivore had had it since neither were what the other wanted.