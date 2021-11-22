DAVIS DEER TRAILS: Making a venison connection

Want to try some venison even though there is no rifle in the closet?

Alex Lease processes beef during most of the year, but switches to venison during November to help hunters, food pantries, and several other donation businesses.

Most deer leave the plant and go back to the hunter who brought the deer in, but sometimes the hunter has donated a registered deer to a private individual who either does not hunt or hunts and wants still more venison.

A number of folks who want venison don’t qualify to get venison from a food pantry, but would love to get a taste, or in some cases, an entire deer.

“If a person has, or can, made or make a connection with a hunter for an extra deer, I recommend the first processing be a simple, basic cut,” Lease said. “With that they can get everything ground into burger, mixed with pork or beef, or left as pure venison.”

Otherwise, Lease will bone out the back straps, make butterfly steaks, several roasts and some larger round steaks. The trimmings go into ground burger.

“By adding 10% beef to the ground venison, which is what I recommend to start, the true flavor of venison comes through and the meat isn’t super lean, which is what venison is.”