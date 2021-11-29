DAVIS DEER TRAILS: Tis time to snicker at our hunting

They were good, most of them, but cartoonists have the advantage of sketching a picture with a situation in mind. Photographing animals, including hunters, you have what a digital image gives you.

Here’s a deer doing something normal but we put the action in our terms, in our lifestyle. It would be near impossible to come up with an idea and then go out with a camera to find the deer doing something that fits our thought.

Deer usually lie down to chew after eating a full first stomach compartment of whatever. When they chew, there is a noticeable bulge on the deer’s left or right side of the head where the vegetation is being chewed.

This may remind one of an old time baseball player with a wad of tobacco in his cheek.

The dialogue balloon then makes that connection by saying, “I’ll probably never make the major league, but at least I’m beginning to look the part.”

Or a deer hiding behind a tree the dialogue balloon could say, “I’m part of the new DNR release program, a deer behind every tree.”

Last gun deer season, I passed on shooting at a deer that was either lying down or coming forward over the crest. The first things I saw were antlers.