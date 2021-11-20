DAVIS DEER TRAILS: What is a white-tailed deer?

A deer’s life cycle begins sometime between the last two weeks in May and the first half of June. The best time to find a fawn is May 25-26. About this same time, adult bucks grow new antlers, which are covered with velvet.

Antler covering peels away in early September, about the time fawns lose their spots.

Bucks make ground scrapes with their hooves, and rub their antlers on young trees and shrubs, to the consternation of some homeowners when the plant dies from stripped bark.

Winter is the most difficult time for Wisconsin deer; food is scarce and sometimes covered in deep snow. By now, the bucks are losing their antlers.

Shed or dropped antlers hunting is sometimes approached with the enthusiasm of hunting the whole animal.

Wisconsin’s deer are much larger than those in the south, which are not much bigger than a sizeable dog.

Deer are prized by some because of their antlers.

The white underside of the tail, the namesake of this mammal, is most noticed when raised like a flag when the animal bounds away. A margin of white hairs show when the tail is flat against the hind legs, too.