Dawson named outstanding administrator: Waupun director of student services gets high honor

“As the executive director for the organization, I have appreciated Wendi’s willingness to always volunteer for various projects to assist our members as well as speak on behalf of children with special needs,” said Gary Myrah, executive director of WCASS.

The Wisconsin Council of Administrators of Special Services is an organization established by administrators responsible for supervising the delivery of pupil services and/or special education. The organization was established in 1994 as a merger between the Wisconsin Council of Administrators of Special Education and the Wisconsin Council of Administrators of Pupil Services. The mission of the organization is to provide critical information needed to maintain compliance with state and federal regulations as well as innovative programming for students. It also advocates for improved programming to enhance every student’s academic success.