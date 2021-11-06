Dawson named outstanding administrator: Waupun director of student services gets high honor

WAUPUN — Wendi Dawson, Director of Student Services for the Waupun Area School District, has received the Wisconsin Council of Administrators of Special Services Administrator of the Year award.
Its the group’s highest award.
As part of the nomination process she received letters of support from her superintendent, colleagues and a teacher in the Waupun School District.
“I’m very humbled,” said Dawson. “It’s overwhelming to be selected from the 400-some directors in the state of Wisconsin. It’s a wonderful honor and I’m deeply appreciative to the WCASS Board for selecting me and my colleagues for making the nomination.”
Dawson served the past 10 years as a director of student services, eight of those years for the Waupun Area School District.
“Wendi has adroitly led the WASD related to the betterment of special education and student services for our district,” wrote WASD Superintendent Steve Hill in his nomination of nearly two pages. “These accomplishments have enhanced children’s services within our district by providing access to onsite AODA assessments and treatment. She has expanded our mental health counseling services by securing four outside providers that offer onsite mental health counseling to students. I feel confident that Wendi is deserving of the year award’s director for the reasons listed and for many more not listed. “
“As the executive director for the organization, I have appreciated Wendi’s willingness to always volunteer for various projects to assist our members as well as speak on behalf of children with special needs,” said Gary Myrah, executive director of WCASS.
The Wisconsin Council of Administrators of Special Services is an organization established by administrators responsible for supervising the delivery of pupil services and/or special education. The organization was established in 1994 as a merger between the Wisconsin Council of Administrators of Special Education and the Wisconsin Council of Administrators of Pupil Services. The mission of the organization is to provide critical information needed to maintain compliance with state and federal regulations as well as innovative programming for students. It also advocates for improved programming to enhance every student’s academic success.
“Our success is based on the volunteer efforts of our members,” said Myrah. “An example of such efforts is the service Wendi Dawson has provided as a member of the board of directors. Wendi has served on the board since 2013, with the last four years serving in the elected position of secretary. In this capacity she has provided leadership on key legislative issues through the years within Wisconsin as well as participating on the School Administrators Alliance Legislative Council. She also participated in the Wisconsin Delegation meeting with our members of the U.S. Congress in July 2019.”
Besides her leadership at the state level, she has been a leader at the regional and local level.
The WCASS Board of Directors voted unanimously to award Dawson with the honor and she was recognized at the WCASS Fall Conference. She will also be recognized at the WASB/WASDA/WASBO Joint Conference in January 2022.
WCASS will nominate Dawson to receive the CASE Outstanding Administrator of Special Education Award. This national award is designed to recognize individuals making significant professional contributions to leadership behavior and field practice in the administration of programs for students with disabilities.