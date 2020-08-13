You are the owner of this article.
DCS produce giveaways planned
Get your veggies

Fresh produce grown in the Discovery Charter School gardens is being given away to the public each Tuesday and Friday near the DCS sign on Selden Street in Columbus. Free will offerings are welcome.

 DCS, contributed

Discovery Charter School is offering free garden produce to the community.

Fresh vegetables grown in the school’s garden and in the plots from the Columbus Community Garden are available on Tuesdays and Fridays after 5:30 p.m., by the DCS sign on the corner of Selden and Fuller Streets.

Produce varies from week to week and should be available into the month of September. Donations are gratefully accepted and can be placed in the black metal lock box attached to the back of the DCS sign.

In spring, the school gave away plants grown in its greenhouse for people to plant in their gardens.

DCS traditionally hosts an annual soup social each fall using produce from its gardens, but it has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since late May, the school has donated much of its harvest to the food pantry and decided that the upcoming produce giveaways were another way to give back to the community.

