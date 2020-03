The deadline for readers to submit spring election candidate endorsement or Columbus School District referendum letters is Wednesday, March 25 for the March 28 edition.

Letters may be sent to cj-news@wiscnews.com. Please address letters to “Dear editor” and they must include the writer’s full name and city or town of residence. Letters must be 300 words or less and are subject to editing. Any questions, contact editor Kevin Damask at kdamask@wiscnews.com.