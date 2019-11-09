Kwik Trip employees at the 9153 Highway G store in Beaver Dam will see you again from across the road when an updated store is complete.
The Common Council approved a development agreement this week for an enhanced location across the street from its current one on Madison Street. The new store will be on properties including the site of the iconic former John’s Bar, which closed this year.
According to Troy Mleziva, real estate development manager for Kwik Trip, the plan is to put the existing building, 1200 Madison St., up for sale once the new store is open. He said Friday there will not be a car wash included with the new store.
Under the development agreement, Kwik Trip will cover the costs of installing the sewer and water lines to the new store for access to the city’s services. The construction costs are estimated at roughly $333,000. The city would then charge for properties that might hook up to the new system in the future to make up for half the cost.
Kwik Trip is in the process of applying to annex properties for the new location from the town of Beaver Dam into the city. Kwik Trip would be exempted from requirements for a concrete sidewalk aas well as curb and gutter.
Also under the agreement, the city will provide engineering and oversight for the installation of the improvements. The council approved a contract for engineering design services with MSA for $54,000, with funds available in utilities and general capital improvements accounts. The sewer and water extension project is planned for 2020.
Estimated assessments for properties that might want to hook up to the sewer and water extension would ring in with thousands of dollars, with a median of about $7,100.
Kwik Trip has two other locations in Beaver Dam.
