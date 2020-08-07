You have permission to edit this article.
Dean Eye Care services moving in Columbus
Dean Eye Care services moving in Columbus

Dean Eye Care

SSM Health Davis Duehr Dean Eye Ophthalmology and Optometry services in Columbus will move to a new location half a mile away on Aug. 14, SSM Health-Dean Medical Group in the Prairie Ridge Health Clinic Campus at 1513 Park Ave.

 JIM KORTH, Contributed

The new clinic will be a more accommodating facility to better serve the needs of patients. Patients needing eyeglass services will continue to visit the current location until Optical Center staff move to the new location on Sept. 1.

The clinic’s phone number will not change. Any previously-scheduled appointments will be honored on the same date and time at the new location. For more information, call 920-623-2431.

