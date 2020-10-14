Death at Devil's Lake State Park under investigation

Baraboo area fall color, Oct. 8, 2020
Det. George Bonham of the Baraboo Police Department talks to a driver shortly after noon Wednesday on South Shore Road at Devil's Lake State Park. He said he wasn't letting any vehicles or people on foot through to the park's south shore because authorities are searching for a suspect on foot.
Det. George Bonham of the Baraboo Police Department directs traffic shortly after noon Wednesday off of South Shore Road at Devil's Lake State Park. He said he wasn't letting any vehicles or people on foot through to the park's south shore because authorities are searching for a suspect on foot.
Police are searching for a person believed to be on foot after responding to a death at Devil's Lake State Park.
A reporter from the News Republic was turned away from the park around 12:30 p.m. and Sauk County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was a death investigation.
"For now, the property is closed and we are asking people to stay away," Capt. Jeremy Plautz of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said at a press conference Thursday afternoon. It was not clear if any campgrounds had been evacuated or secured in any way. Plautz said he was uncertain how long the park would remain closed.
"As we investigate and more information becomes available, we will make a decision about where to go next," he said.
There had been a report on police scanners of an injured person around 11:30 a.m. near the south shore. That is where the death occurred, according to Plautz.
The park is currently closed to the public.
Sauk County Sheriff's Office, Baraboo Police Department and Wisconsin State Crime Lab are assisting the DNR with the investigation.
Devil's like sees about 3 million visitors each year. The park is composed of over 9,000 acres.
A couple consult a map Thursday morning at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo. Baraboo isn't quite at peak fall color yet, according to the Wisconsin Fall Color Report, which predicts the peak will be in the third week of October.
Two-year-old Trace Porter, Evansville, picks stones Thursday morning on the north shore at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo.
Two-year-old Trace Porter, Evansville, picks stones Thursday morning on the north shore at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo. His mother, Tanya Porter, said they come to the area once a year to see the changing leaves and go to Ski-Hi Fruit Farm. Baraboo isn't quite at peak fall color yet, according to the Wisconsin Fall Color Report, which predicts the peak will be in the third week of October, but Porter said the trees were plenty colorful. "It's beautiful," she said. "You couldn't pick a better day than this."
Tanya and Tim Porter, Evansville, throw stones into Devil's Lake with their 2-year-old son, Trace, as their dog, Tizzy, watches Thursday morning at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo. Tanya Porter said they come to the area once a year to see the changing leaves and go to Ski-Hi Fruit Farm. Baraboo isn't quite at peak fall color yet, according to the Wisconsin Fall Color Report, which predicts the peak will be in the third week of October, but Porter said the trees were plenty colorful. "It's beautiful," she said. "You couldn't pick a better day than this."
Tim Porter, Evansville, and dog Tizzy watch as 2-year-old Trace Porter throws a stone into the water Thursday morning at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo. Tanya Porter said they come to the area once a year to see the changing leaves and go to Ski-Hi Fruit Farm.
