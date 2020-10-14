Death at Devil's Lake State Park under investigation

Police are searching for a person believed to be on foot after responding to a death at Devil's Lake State Park.

A reporter from the News Republic was turned away from the park around 12:30 p.m. and Sauk County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was a death investigation.

"For now, the property is closed and we are asking people to stay away," Capt. Jeremy Plautz of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said at a press conference Thursday afternoon. It was not clear if any campgrounds had been evacuated or secured in any way. Plautz said he was uncertain how long the park would remain closed.

"As we investigate and more information becomes available, we will make a decision about where to go next," he said.

There had been a report on police scanners of an injured person around 11:30 a.m. near the south shore. That is where the death occurred, according to Plautz.

The park is currently closed to the public.

Sauk County Sheriff's Office, Baraboo Police Department and Wisconsin State Crime Lab are assisting the DNR with the investigation.

Devil's like sees about 3 million visitors each year. The park is composed of over 9,000 acres.