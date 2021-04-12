 Skip to main content
Death at Edgewater Park in Beaver Dam investigated
Death at Edgewater Park in Beaver Dam investigated

BDCFILE Edgewater Park
Ben Rueter | Beaver Dam Daily Citizen

Law enforcement are investigating a death at Edgewater Park.

According to Police Chief John Kreuziger, responders were called for a welfare check after city workers found someone in a vehicle possibly unresponsive. The incident is now being considered a death investigation.

Further details are to be released.

