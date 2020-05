Decision about Dodge County Fair expected by next week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Summer activities at the Dodge County Fairgrounds are still in a holding pattern.

The Dodge County Fair is scheduled to take place Aug. 19-23. Even sooner, the first of the monthly flea markets at the fairgrounds is set for May 23.

According to a press release, the Dodge County Fair Association met earlier this week and decided it was too early to make any final decisions on this year’s fair.

As flea markets and vendor fairs have not been outlined as essential or non-essential the board is awaiting final interpretation of the guidelines. A final decision will not be made until May 21.

Fair organizers are waiting for a State Supreme Court decision regarding mandates for holding both small and large scale events.

Over the upcoming weeks, the Fair Board will reach out to vendors, volunteers, 4-H and FFA exhibitors and promoters to get additional ideas on moving forward.

Thoughts from attendees on how to maintain a safe environment for all involved, including holding a reduced version of the fair and holding judging competitions are welcome. Suggestions can be submitted online at dodgecountyfairgrounds.com/contact-us/ or by phone at (920) 885-3586.