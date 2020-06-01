Dehumidifier causes small fire in home outside of Beaver Dam

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOWN OF CALAMUS – The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to a basement fire at W9850 Highway G on Sunday at 4:45 p.m. after the homeowner called 911 to report smoke and fire coming from the basement of the home.

According to a press release from Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue Department, when crews arrived the homeowner already evacuated reporting that there was fire in the basement. Light smoke was coming from the single family ranch style house. Fire crews were able to make quick entry into the basement and extinguish the small fire. Crews began to ventilate the building and monitor for carbon monoxide.

The cause of the fire was due to a malfunctioning dehumidifier in the basement. The dehumidifier was not plugged directly into the outlet but in to an extension cord.

The owner and occupant of the property was Teresa Marie Scott. The Beaver Dam Fire remained on scene for just over an hour. Additional firefighter/paramedics were dispatched from the scene to handle two additional EMS calls during the time of the fire. The Beaver Dam Fire Department was assisted by Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the DCERT.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

