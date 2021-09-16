Deja vu in Kekoskee with new boundary agreement

Officials in the village of Kekoskee and town of Williamstown approved a cooperation agreement Tuesday that sets the stage for most of the town's territory to become part of village again. The tiny village first expressed an interest in dissolving in 2015 because it was having difficulty running a full government.

The village and town already did so in 2018, but the city of Mayville sued, and the state Supreme Court struck it down. This time, they have used a different part of state law that doesn't require approval by the state Department of Administration. They have been operating as two for a few months since the Supreme Court decision.

Following more time and steps being taken, including an ordinance to change the boundaries, most of the town's land will become part of the village again, meaning the village of Kekoskee will surround the city of Mayville, again. Mayville officials have opposed the idea for years because of how it could affect the city's ability to annex land and grow.

The current village board will resign and the town board will take their places like they did before if everything goes through.

Unlike the first time, four properties in the town will not become part of the village and will remain as town remnants because the owners have expressed a desire to be annexed into Mayville.

