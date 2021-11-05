Dekorra fire remains under investigation

A fire in the Town of Dekorra on Thursday destroyed a home and killed two pets.

In a statement on social media the Poynette Dekorra Fire Department said a call came in about a structure fire at 12:48 p.m. on Thursday on Dunning Road and County Road B. No information was available Friday about the address or owners of the residence.

When fire crews arrived at the scene the home was fully engulfed in flames. They made efforts to extinguish the fire but the home is considered a total loss.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The department reported no injuries from responding members and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Pardeeville, Portage, Rio and Wyocena fire departments all responded to the call Thursday and Columbia County Sheriff and Highway Department assisted on the scene. EMS personnel was also on stand-by.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.