Delayed grand opening is May 3 at The Rendezvous in Portage

What’s old is new again at The Rendezvous restaurant in Portage.

It officially opened Aug. 8 at Saddle Ridge will hold a delayed grand opening May 3 thanks to growing consumer confidence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our expectations for 2021 will be to double what we did last year — and last year we did zero,” Manager Dawn Muchow said with a laugh. “We’re off to a good start, but a lot of people still don’t know we’re open.”

Portage Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the restaurant Wednesday. The idea of a ribbon cutting and open house seemed a bit pointless in 2020, Saddle Ridge owner Margie Druce said, but COVID-19 vaccinations and spring weather have noticeably changed the mood among patrons.

“A lot of people we were only delivering to are now coming in to eat,” Druce said. “That’s the first step and now we want to get the word out even more that we’re ready for business.”

Druce and her husband David Druce tore down the old clubhouse at Saddle Ridge in November 2019 and spent about $1 million to open the new restaurant, she said. That includes $40,000 for a new air filtration system that circulates air not only at the fryer and grill but throughout the entire restaurant.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}