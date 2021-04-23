Delayed grand opening is May 3 at The Rendezvous in Portage

What’s old is new again at The Rendezvous restaurant in Portage.
It officially opened Aug. 8 at Saddle Ridge will hold a delayed grand opening May 3 thanks to growing consumer confidence during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our expectations for 2021 will be to double what we did last year — and last year we did zero,” Manager Dawn Muchow said with a laugh. “We’re off to a good start, but a lot of people still don’t know we’re open.”
Portage Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the restaurant Wednesday. The idea of a ribbon cutting and open house seemed a bit pointless in 2020, Saddle Ridge owner Margie Druce said, but COVID-19 vaccinations and spring weather have noticeably changed the mood among patrons.
“A lot of people we were only delivering to are now coming in to eat,” Druce said. “That’s the first step and now we want to get the word out even more that we’re ready for business.”
Druce and her husband David Druce tore down the old clubhouse at Saddle Ridge in November 2019 and spent about $1 million to open the new restaurant, she said. That includes $40,000 for a new air filtration system that circulates air not only at the fryer and grill but throughout the entire restaurant.
With more than 5,000 square feet of dining space for as many as 224 guests, outdoor seating and a large bar that seats 30 guests, patrons have options to spread out even during busy times, Muchow said. Its servers and bartenders are required to wear masks or face shields and patrons are still being seated at tables spaced at least 6 feet apart.
Druce said the menu and overall feel of the restaurant might remind people of traditional Wisconsin supper clubs with Friday Fish Fries, Saturday Prime Rib specials and popular Old Fashioned drinks. It has not yet introduced a salad bar due to the pandemic but Druce hopes to offer one eventually.
“Everybody is still very COVID conscious and we’ll be wearing masks until we know everybody is 100 percent safe,” Druce said. “Until (the virus) is gone, we’ll maintain the necessary precautions.”
Other upcoming events at The Rendezvous at Saddle Ridge include a Kentucky Derby celebration with mint juleps and hot brown turkey sandwiches May 1, a Mother’s Day brunch May 9 and live music by Universal Sound on May 23.
“With the space we have, we are definitely going to do a lot of banquets for weddings and reunions and business gatherings,” Muchow said. “And please know there’s no charge for groups to use our building as long as we’re making food for you.”
Patrons have enjoyed the nearby pond and can watch the golfers as they move around the course, Muchow said of the view. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner every day of the week, as well as breakfast on Sundays.
“We’re located just a little north of the stress zone,” Muchow said. “A lot of people drive their golf carts to get here. You can come in and relax and have a drink and enjoy some delicious meals.”
For more information about the restaurant including a full menu, visit saddleridgegolfcourse.com/restaurant-preview or its Facebook page.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.