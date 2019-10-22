The Wisconsin Dells finance committee discussed the ins and outs of an unexpectedly high 2020 ambulance budget at its Oct. 21 meeting, setting the table for further discussion at the next budget meeting.
According to finance committee chair Brian Holzem, the EMS commission submitted its budget after the committee finished its two annual budget meetings, with higher numbers than expected.
“It’s $85,000 more than what was contributed last year,” Holzem said.
Wisconsin Dells mayor Ed Wojnicz provided a similar account after the meeting, saying that the commission’s budget went far beyond what the city had set aside in its accumulated funds from premier resort tax. He also said that while the current budget anticipated roughly a five percent increase in funds allocated for EMS, the budget the commission turned in would mark a 20 percent increase if implemented.
While the discussion on this topic took up most of the meeting, the committee members and city administrators present were in agreement that the funding proposals on the table do not fit neatly within the budget discussed earlier in October. All of the administrators were also in agreement that funding the ambulance service is vital and cannot be taken lightly.
You have free articles remaining.
“At the end of the day, we have to fund the EMS,” Holzem said.
According to Holzem, a significant portion of the increase came from salary raises. He said the current EMS director is retiring, and the pay scale they worked under was less than would be offered to the replacement. However, that raise only accounts for $16,000 of the $85,000 currently on the table.
The discussion is still open on this topic, and should be on the agenda for the next meeting on Oct. 28. Holzem and Wojnicz plan on attending the next EMS commission meeting, tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24.
In other business, the committee voted to keep the current schedule of fees as they are for 2020. Holzem said he perused the current fee schedule and found nothing that would necessarily need to be changed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)