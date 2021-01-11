Dells' area Lake Mason Lions Club hosting annual fisheree Jan. 16

“Other than the fact that we’re not giving away fish prizes, there’s no change," Sus said. "It’s the same tradition."

Food and drinks will be available on site at an indoor building next to the boat launch for people to socialize and purchase a coffee, hot chocolate and snacks whether they are fishing or not. Cost is $1 for each item. Prizes available for the raffle include crockpots, toasters, a new camping tent, sleeping bag and a $25 gift card to River’s Edge Pub in Wisconsin Dells, Sus said.

“There’s dozens and dozens of these prizes,” Sus said.

Tickets for the fisheree are $5, which makes contestants eligible for a drawing of a first prize of $500, second prize of $200 and third prize of $100. Tickets are available at participating Briggsville merchants, including Joyce’s Mason Station, Club 23, The Cove Supper Club and Foxy’s, he said. Tickets are also available the day of the event at the boat landing. Sus encourages people interested to purchase their tickets early.

Those who enter into the grand prize drawings do not need to be present to win. All drawings for the raffle and grand prizes will take place at 3 p.m. at the boat landing of Lake Mason on Highway 23. But, contestants must be present to win the raffle prizes, Sus said.