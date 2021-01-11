Dells' area Lake Mason Lions Club hosting annual fisheree Jan. 16

BRIGGSVILLE — Lake Mason’s Lions Club is gearing up to host its annual fisheree along Lake Mason Jan. 16 in Briggsville, a town about 11 miles from Wisconsin Dells.
Vice President of the Lake Mason Lions Club Randy Sus said the fisheree at Lake Mason is a gathering for people who love the outdoors and fishing. Some anglers attend two to three fisherees around the area on the same day during the winter months. Sus said the organization has hosted the annual event since the mid-1970s with many anglers and families in the area attending the event as an annual tradition.
The event is also held the same weekend as the state's free fishing weekend, according to the DNR and a poster from the Lions Club event.
Fishing on the lake begins at day break and lasts until 3 p.m. at the Wagon Wheel Boat Landing off Highway 23. Usually, the group has prizes for certain contests such as biggest fish and for catching fish. However, Sus said this year due to unpredictable weather and the possibility of thin ice, prizes for fishing won’t be available. This year fishing is optional due to the unpredictable weather, but the raffle and grand prizes will still go on at the boat landing.
“Other than the fact that we’re not giving away fish prizes, there’s no change," Sus said. "It’s the same tradition."
Food and drinks will be available on site at an indoor building next to the boat launch for people to socialize and purchase a coffee, hot chocolate and snacks whether they are fishing or not. Cost is $1 for each item. Prizes available for the raffle include crockpots, toasters, a new camping tent, sleeping bag and a $25 gift card to River’s Edge Pub in Wisconsin Dells, Sus said.
“There’s dozens and dozens of these prizes,” Sus said.
Tickets for the fisheree are $5, which makes contestants eligible for a drawing of a first prize of $500, second prize of $200 and third prize of $100. Tickets are available at participating Briggsville merchants, including Joyce’s Mason Station, Club 23, The Cove Supper Club and Foxy’s, he said. Tickets are also available the day of the event at the boat landing. Sus encourages people interested to purchase their tickets early.
Those who enter into the grand prize drawings do not need to be present to win. All drawings for the raffle and grand prizes will take place at 3 p.m. at the boat landing of Lake Mason on Highway 23. But, contestants must be present to win the raffle prizes, Sus said.
All proceeds from the event will help purchase backpack lights for those in need, he said. Those lights are given to local and county law enforcement and Dells School District for students to place on their bikes or use while walking so they are seen by vehicles at night. The local Lions Club also gives a $500 scholarship every year to a graduating Wisconsin Dells High School senior as well as other local clubs and organizations like Kops for Kids, and the food pantry.
The event is held outdoors and people are asked to wear masks when inside the building, Sus said. For more information on this year’s fisheree, contact Sus at 608-253-6567 or email randysus@gmail.com.
