Dells area man arraigned in Michigan

A Dells area man was arraigned in Michigan on a charge of terrorism after being extradited out of Wisconsin.

Brian Higgins, 52, was charged in Michigan in October with one charge of providing material support to a terrorist act. He is accused of participating in a right-wing extremist militia plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, specifically by providing use of night-vision goggles and using a dash cam to surveil the governor’s vacation home. Several other men have been arrested for alleged participation in plot and are facing federal or state court actions.

Higgins dropped his appeal over being extradited to Michigan last month and was later sto a jail there. He appeared virtually in court and received a $100,000 bond but only needs to provide 10 percent, according to court records. He may not have contact with the governor, her family, her staff or other government officials.

He may not have contact with any other defendants or militia members.

Higgins cannot go within 500 feet of the governor’s workplace of residences. He may not use or possess any weapons. Higgins must surrender his passport and wear a GPS tracking device. He will be able to leave Michigan, but not the country.

A probable cause conference is set for May 12. A preliminary exam, which has not been set, will be in-person and require Higgisn to return to Michigan.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

