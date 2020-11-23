Dells’ area retail stores prepare for holiday season amid COVID-19 pandemic

“We really wanted to put something in the Dells that wasn’t your typical T-shirt shop or fudge shop,” Frank said Oct. 30. “Just something that was different, nice, new and just kind of something that gave people who came to the Dells and wanted to go shopping something different to look at downtown.”

Frank said the pandemic has created a challenge with some aspects of operating the store, mainly working with vendors with reps working from home, supply chain delays and staffing. Frank said Oct. 30 that in-store traffic was similar to what’s normally seen during the off season in the Dells, but was less with the 25% capacity and mask mandate issued by Gov. Tony Evers to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“This is when we slow down and we expect it,” Frank said. “For the most part it’s been pretty consistent despite being in a pandemic.”

In the past few weeks, weekends have been a little busier Frank said Nov. 20.

She said the store is working on setting up an online website, which she estimates should be ready by Dec. 1 for people to purchase items online. The store plans to host Facebook Live sessions once a week after Thanksgiving to showcase what it offers on one of the days it’s closed, either Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.