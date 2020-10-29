Dells’ Area United Fund annual drive hopes to hit $37,750 goal in 2020-21

The Central Wisconsin Community Action Council Food Pantry is one of the agencies in the Dells’ area requesting funds this year and has received money from the drive in the past. Holly Weber, coordinator for the food pantry, said it uses the grant money from the drive to purchase both perishable and non-perishable food items for the pantry.

“We’ve been very blessed for many years to have their wonderful support,” Weber said. “We definitely would be using the money to make sure our shelves are fully stocked.”

Weber said the food pantry serves people who live in the Wisconsin Dells School District, which includes Juneau, Sauk, Adams and Columbia counties. About 185 to 250 households utilize the food pantry but since the start of the pandemic in March numbers have fluctuated with the economic impact of the virus.

“We’re starting to see the numbers going back up now,” she said.

While COVID-19 has affected many organizations this year with donations, Bernander said he's hoping the community will step up to give whatever they can. He said over 150 people and businesses usually donate annually to the fundraiser as a part of their local giving efforts.