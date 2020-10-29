Dells’ Area United Fund annual drive hopes to hit $37,750 goal in 2020-21

The Dells’ Area United Fund's goal for its 2020-21 fundraising drive is to raise $37,750 to disperse between 20 area organizations in the Wisconsin Dells community.
The amount is less than the average $45,000 goal it usually sets every year based on the amount of organizations asking for funds. Dells' Area United Fund President Kevin Bernander said some agencies are requesting less money this year since many organizations are holding less activities and meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fundraiser began the week of Oct. 26-Oct. 30 and will continue until the total amount is raised, usually in February, Bernander said. All money raised from the drive goes back into the community with about 10% of the donations going towards operating costs, he said.
A letter has been sent to all residents and businesses within the Dells area school district with information on how to donate and all the agencies requesting funds this year.
When the goal is reached, the funds are dispersed to the agencies requesting funds. Non-profit agencies on the list that applied for funds include ADRC of Columbia County, Boy Scout Troop 66, Habitat for Humanity and RWD Youth Hockey, according to the letter. Many of the people with the organizations are volunteers who donate their time to help the community, Bernander said.
The Central Wisconsin Community Action Council Food Pantry is one of the agencies in the Dells’ area requesting funds this year and has received money from the drive in the past. Holly Weber, coordinator for the food pantry, said it uses the grant money from the drive to purchase both perishable and non-perishable food items for the pantry.
Support Local Journalism
“We’ve been very blessed for many years to have their wonderful support,” Weber said. “We definitely would be using the money to make sure our shelves are fully stocked.”
Weber said the food pantry serves people who live in the Wisconsin Dells School District, which includes Juneau, Sauk, Adams and Columbia counties. About 185 to 250 households utilize the food pantry but since the start of the pandemic in March numbers have fluctuated with the economic impact of the virus.
“We’re starting to see the numbers going back up now,” she said.
While COVID-19 has affected many organizations this year with donations, Bernander said he's hoping the community will step up to give whatever they can. He said over 150 people and businesses usually donate annually to the fundraiser as a part of their local giving efforts.
“Most of them, these people have been giving for years,” Bernander said. “They see the value of it. It helps all these organizations.”
Anyone who wants to mail a monetary donation can send their contribution to Dells' Area United Fund address at PO Box 486 Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965. Checks can be made out to Dells Area United Fund, Inc. An online donation link through the Dells' Area United Fund Facebook page is coming soon.
Anyone with questions can call Bernander at 608-434-3513 or email dellsareaunitedfund@gmail.com.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.