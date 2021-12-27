Dells ARPA funds directed at attracting visitors, development and growth in community

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau is ready to put its recent grant money to use.
On Nov. 10, the bureau received a $1 million grant from Wisconsin's Destination Marketing Organization's Grant Program, which was part of roughly $140 million from the American Rescue Plan Act in tourism and entertainment allocations. Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau President/CEO Romy Snyder said the funds, which came in two separate $500,000 installments, are going towards attracting new visitors through increased marketing and advertising, new development, and devising new strategy for growth in sports and business meeting sectors.
"We put advertising, public relations campaigns, interactive online advertising, television, social media, outdoor billboards, streaming services, radio to our regional markets, which we define as the entire state of Wisconsin, Chicago and northern Illinois, eastern Minnesota, Iowa and the St. Louis, Missouri area," said Snyder.
The grant money is being put towards areas that qualified the Dells bureau for the awards. Snyder said the pandemic caused over $2.8 million in negative economic impact from the losses of business conventions, trade shows and sporting events.
"What the actual dollars were granted to us for were what they (Wisconsin Destination Marketing Organization) considered eligible expenses for which grant funding is requested," said Snyder. "That had to be within the time frame of March 3, 2021 through Dec. 31 of 2022."
In response, Snyder submitted summer and fall advertising campaigns for 2021 as well as those for winter holidays and the upcoming spring break. She also sent in wages and business, sports and public relations campaigns. The total budget submitted was $10.2 million.
The $1 million will be used to further buttress that advertising to bring in more visitors as well as attract business conventions, sporting events and other happenings that will provide a boost to the Dells area tourism and hospitality industry's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"That's why we were awarded the maximum of $500,000," said Snyder. "We had enough eligible expenses and we met the threshold of it being at least 25 percent of our 2019 budget."
All of the grant money will be used towards the tourism and hospitality industry. Snyder expressed gratitude for the grant for a variety of reasons, one of which being that 2020 room tax revenues were over $3.5 million lower than that of 2019.
"We're grateful for the attention that the governor (Tony Evers) has put on helping the tourism and hospitality industry recover," Snyder said. "Without a doubt, it was one of the hardest hit."