Dells ARPA funds directed at attracting visitors, development and growth in community

In response, Snyder submitted summer and fall advertising campaigns for 2021 as well as those for winter holidays and the upcoming spring break. She also sent in wages and business, sports and public relations campaigns. The total budget submitted was $10.2 million.

The $1 million will be used to further buttress that advertising to bring in more visitors as well as attract business conventions, sporting events and other happenings that will provide a boost to the Dells area tourism and hospitality industry's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That's why we were awarded the maximum of $500,000," said Snyder. "We had enough eligible expenses and we met the threshold of it being at least 25 percent of our 2019 budget."

All of the grant money will be used towards the tourism and hospitality industry. Snyder expressed gratitude for the grant for a variety of reasons, one of which being that 2020 room tax revenues were over $3.5 million lower than that of 2019.

"We're grateful for the attention that the governor (Tony Evers) has put on helping the tourism and hospitality industry recover," Snyder said. "Without a doubt, it was one of the hardest hit."