Dells' Asgard Axe Throwing looks to grow business in new location, offer more food, beer varieties

As Asgard Axe Throwing moves into its new location on Oak Street, owner Dennis Mitchell looks to continue building his business with growth of both his bar and fresh-made food.

Open at 714 Oak St. since mid-May, Mitchell is in the midst of rebranding his business as Asgard Axe and Tap to emphasize the expansion of his business model. He said that in the previous location, he felt like he and co-founder Nick Marcum were unable to properly realize their vision due to the limited space and dimensions. Now, with a larger space and a longer lease, full customization is well underway.

“The other place, it worked, it was nice enough, but it wasn’t our place,” Mitchell said. “So we couldn’t give our passion into something that wasn’t exactly ours. That’s why this looks so cool on the inside.”

Mitchell and Marcum have put work into emphasizing Asgard’s appeal beyond the axe-throwing lanes, establishing a greater infrastructure for the bar and restaurant at the back of the new location. Their taps boast 24 craft beers sourced from around the country, as well as a new mug club program.