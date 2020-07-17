Dells' Asgard Axe Throwing looks to grow business in new location, offer more food, beer varieties

As Asgard Axe Throwing moves into its new location on Oak Street, owner Dennis Mitchell looks to continue building his business with growth of both his bar and fresh-made food.
Open at 714 Oak St. since mid-May, Mitchell is in the midst of rebranding his business as Asgard Axe and Tap to emphasize the expansion of his business model. He said that in the previous location, he felt like he and co-founder Nick Marcum were unable to properly realize their vision due to the limited space and dimensions. Now, with a larger space and a longer lease, full customization is well underway.
“The other place, it worked, it was nice enough, but it wasn’t our place,” Mitchell said. “So we couldn’t give our passion into something that wasn’t exactly ours. That’s why this looks so cool on the inside.”
Mitchell and Marcum have put work into emphasizing Asgard’s appeal beyond the axe-throwing lanes, establishing a greater infrastructure for the bar and restaurant at the back of the new location. Their taps boast 24 craft beers sourced from around the country, as well as a new mug club program.
According to Mitchell, locals interested can come down to Asgard and purchase a mug that stays behind the bar, and grants the purchaser half-priced beer for a year, as well as the mug at the end of that year. The mug applies to all of Asgard’s beer selections.
Mitchell, who carries an ear-to-ear grin everywhere he goes, is also excited to expand Asgard’s restaurant side to go along with the bar. The kitchen will specialize in fresh pizza and kebabs, as well as a unique concoction Mitchell calls a "hog wing."
“Imagine a chicken wing, but much more meat on a bone, and it’s pork,” Mitchell said. “Tossed in sauce, we have a couple different sauces we’re working with, and we’re continuously developing more options.”
Mitchell and his staff make fresh pizza sauce in-house, and he wants to build Asgard’s restaurant business to a point where customers can come in just for food and a drink without throwing an axe. He recognizes that not everyone will want to be on the lanes all the time, and that sometimes it can be nice to sit back and watch with a drink and a pizza.
“If you’re not interested in throwing axes, come have dinner, have a couple beers, have a couple glasses of wine,” Mitchell said. “Come in and try the food and just watch. It’s fun to do… I highly encourage that.”
