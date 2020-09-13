Dells’ Automotion keeps rolls through rain, pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rain and COVID-19 slowed but didn’t stop the Automotion Classic Car Show in Wisconsin Dells.

Wisconsin Dells Festivals Managing Director of Festivals & Events Jenifer Dobbs said over 100 cars pre-registered for the event, which was held Sept. 12-13 for its 34th annual year at Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park after it was postponed from its original May date due to COVID-19 concerns.

She said the afternoon of Sept. 12 the event was approaching about 85 cars and more might come throughout the afternoon as the rain let up. In a follow up interview Sept. 13, she said about 11 a.m. they are looking at about 300 cars currently registering for the event's second day and were still coming in with temperatures in the 70s and mostly sunny skies.

Dobbs said the number of classic cars at the 2020 Automotion is significantly less than the 1,200 that registered in 2017. Rain has kept attendance lower in recent years.

While she didn’t have a number on spectators, Dobbs said there were fewer but that was OK with coronavirus and rain.

“We just want people to be safe and have a good time,” she said.