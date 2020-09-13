Dells’ Automotion rolls through rain, pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rain and COVID-19 slowed but didn’t stop the Automotion Classic Car Show in Wisconsin Dells.

Dells Managing Director of Festivals & Events Jenifer Dobbs said more than 100 cars pre-registered for the event, held Sept. 12-13. After originally being postponed in May due to COVID-19 concerns, the 34th annual event was rescheduled and held at Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park.

Dobbs said on Sept. 12 the event was approaching about 85 cars and more might come throughout the afternoon as the rain let up. In a follow-up interview Sept. 13, she said at 11 a.m. about 300 cars were registered for the event's second day and were still coming in with temperatures in the 70s and mostly sunny skies.

Dobbs said the number of classic cars at the 2020 Automotion is significantly less than the 1,200 that registered in 2017. Rain has kept attendance lower in recent years.

While she didn’t have a number on spectators, Dobbs said there were fewer but that was OK with coronavirus and rain.

“We just want people to be safe and have a good time,” she said.