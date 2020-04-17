Dells-based MyGenomeRx reaches finalist stage of annual governor’s business competition

A Dells-based genetic research company reached the final round of the annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest, with potential to win anything from cash to new office space.
MyGenomeRx, represented by Illinois-based pharmacogenomics professor Annette Gilchrist, is one of 28 finalists in the 17th annual competition, organized by the Wisconsin Technology Council. According to council chairman Greg Lynch, many of the companies reaching the final rounds will be vital in helping Wisconsin recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
“It will be young companies such as those advancing in this year’s contest that will help to lead the economic recovery once COVID-19 recedes in Wisconsin and elsewhere,” Lynch said in a news release. “Our class of 2020 includes finalists in life sciences, advanced manufacturing, consumer products and IT, making them a microcosm of Wisconsin’s strengths.”
Gilchrist said that her company has looked into expanding its mission to COVID-19 research as well their previous goals. According to her, MyGenomeRx’s core goal is to analyze genomes in order to determine how a given patient might respond to medications.
“It is to help consumers identify whether there are gene/drug interactions based on their individual DNA,” Gilchrist said. “If you give the same drug to 10 people, they respond differently. Some people won’t respond at all, some people will have side effects, some people respond perfectly. So oftentimes, those differences are based on a person’s DNA.”
While MyGenomeRx does not take in an perform analysis on genetic material themselves, Gilchrist and her team plan to take the results from other services like 23andMe, provided by the consumer, and provide an accurate profile based on those results. In addition to that goal, the spread of COVID-19 has driven Gilchrist and her co-founders to look into narrowing their focus on how drugs treating the pandemic could affect patients based on their genetic makeup.
“We’ve looked into developing a specific program that looks just at the drugs that are being proposed for COVID-19,” Gilchrsit said. “So we would do an analysis of somebody’s DNA just for this specific set of drugs they may be given if they have a COVID-19 issue, so we’ve looked into developing a new product.”
Much of MyGenomeRx’s business is still in the planning stages, as their website won’t launch until May. Their next step in the competition is to submit a business plan for more than 100 professionals to judge, which can lead to cash awards, alongside potential for new office space and professional consultation.
