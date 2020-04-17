Dells-based MyGenomeRx reaches finalist stage of annual governor’s business competition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Dells-based genetic research company reached the final round of the annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest, with potential to win anything from cash to new office space.

MyGenomeRx, represented by Illinois-based pharmacogenomics professor Annette Gilchrist, is one of 28 finalists in the 17th annual competition, organized by the Wisconsin Technology Council. According to council chairman Greg Lynch, many of the companies reaching the final rounds will be vital in helping Wisconsin recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“It will be young companies such as those advancing in this year’s contest that will help to lead the economic recovery once COVID-19 recedes in Wisconsin and elsewhere,” Lynch said in a news release. “Our class of 2020 includes finalists in life sciences, advanced manufacturing, consumer products and IT, making them a microcosm of Wisconsin’s strengths.”

Gilchrist said that her company has looked into expanding its mission to COVID-19 research as well their previous goals. According to her, MyGenomeRx’s core goal is to analyze genomes in order to determine how a given patient might respond to medications.