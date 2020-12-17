Dells’ BID committee discusses snow removal enforcement, looks ahead to 2021

The plan is to have about 270 days of programing once the plaza opens, Dobbs said. The project is planned for the corner of Elm and Broadway Street.

The committee also talked about potential summer events for next year, specifically where to hold the farmers market and entertainment. Further discussion was put on hold for future meetings. Anchor and Dobbs also shared that fireworks with J and M Displays, Inc. are booked for next year's Fourth of July celebration at $12,500.

Dobbs commented the Tree of Lights and sponsored Christmas trees along the River Walk continue to draw people to the area and receive positive comments. Anchor said discussions may continue on possibly having the tree up throughout the year and redecorate it for various holidays, like pink for Valentine’s Day or green for St. Patrick’s Day. Dobbs said the visitor and convention bureau is receiving requests from businesses about sponsoring a tree for next year's holiday event.

The committee will start planning on holiday activities in downtown Dells’ for next year, possibly adding to the current River Walk holiday activities which last until the beginning of January.

