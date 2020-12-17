Dells’ BID committee discusses snow removal enforcement, looks ahead to 2021

Ordinance enforcement for snow removal and potential events for 2021 were discussed at the Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District Committee’s Dec. 16 meeting.
The committee talked about enforcing city ordinances so businesses understand the expectations to make downtown Dells’ more appealing. With winter starting, the committee decided to look at the more relevant topic of enforcing snow removal. They discussed drafting a letter to send to downtown businesses on what’s expected for snow removal, based on ordinance requirements, and for business owners to reach out if experiencing issues.
Chairperson Tara Anchor said the drafted letter is to highlight the goal of keeping the streets clear of snow and ice.
Wisconsin Dells' current ordinance states commercial businesses have 24 hours after a snowfall to clear their sidewalk of snow and ice while residents have 48 hours. Public Works Director Chris Tollaksen explained if a sidewalk is not cleared in the timeframe a notice is given. If a notice isn’t followed, a fine is issued and the city removes the snow and ice from the sidewalk for a minimum fee of at least a $100, he said.
For commercial businesses, the ordinance said snow must not be moved into the street, unless it can be removed within one hour.
Anchor, who owns Winnebago Boutique & Gift Shop, said not removing snow isn’t only a safety issue, it can create problems for businesses as shoppers won’t walk to stores along a stretch of sidewalk not cleared of snow.
Anchor said her and Brian Holzem, who sits on the common council, will talk about addressing other ordinances the city has had issues enforcing at later meetings.
“We’ll tackle that in the new year,” Anchor said.
Looking ahead
Discussion was also held on the Elm Street Plaza project, which is planning to open in July 2022. Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau Festival and Events Manager Jenifer Dobbs said the project is in the planning stages with MSA Professionals Inc. and additional information will be made public when a more solid plan is in place. The project will need to go through various city committee and commissions for review before potential final approval by the common council.
The plan is to have about 270 days of programing once the plaza opens, Dobbs said. The project is planned for the corner of Elm and Broadway Street.
The committee also talked about potential summer events for next year, specifically where to hold the farmers market and entertainment. Further discussion was put on hold for future meetings. Anchor and Dobbs also shared that fireworks with J and M Displays, Inc. are booked for next year's Fourth of July celebration at $12,500.
Dobbs commented the Tree of Lights and sponsored Christmas trees along the River Walk continue to draw people to the area and receive positive comments. Anchor said discussions may continue on possibly having the tree up throughout the year and redecorate it for various holidays, like pink for Valentine’s Day or green for St. Patrick’s Day. Dobbs said the visitor and convention bureau is receiving requests from businesses about sponsoring a tree for next year's holiday event.
The committee will start planning on holiday activities in downtown Dells’ for next year, possibly adding to the current River Walk holiday activities which last until the beginning of January.
