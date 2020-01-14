Dells BID may add Christmas lights downtown

The Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District Committee continued its discussion of hanging lights in the downtown area, with conversation turning toward the increased cost estimates of fully decorating.

According to committee chair Tara Anchor, BID is still in the planning phase for the lighting. She said Christmas lights were one of the most well-received pitches among Dells citizens.

“I think that’s a great option,” Anchor said. “And that’s kind of what we’re doing, trying to get some information together on lighting and see where we can end up with that. So we’ll move forward and keep that on the agenda.”

Committee members were not opposed to the concept of lighting up downtown, but the cost was the main hiccup in the approval process. According to city zoning supervisor Chris Tollaksen, the potential figure for stringing lights on all the planned trees and posts in downtown could reach the $50,000 range, that would put a strain on the 2020 BID budget.

The committee had lit up downtown in the past, but maintenance costs were the main difficulty in keeping the display in place. According to Tollaksen, the fact that the trees were still maturing may have contributed to the higher maintenance costs.