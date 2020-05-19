You are the owner of this article.
Dells' Big Sky Drive-In Theatre announces re-opening plans
top story

Dells' Big Sky Drive-In Theatre announces re-opening plans

The Big Sky Drive-In Theatre announced plans to re-open for the weekend of May 22, the first area movie theatre to welcome back customers after the revocation of Gov. Tony Evers’ safer at home order.

The company announced its re-opening on Facebook with a preliminary post on May 15, but didn’t announce its slate of films until late in the evening of May 18. According to the theatre’s website, they plan to show Pixar’s “Onward,” “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “The Call of the Wild” and “Bloodshot.”

Big Sky opens May 22 at 7:30 p.m., with shows beginning at dusk. Patrons with any further questions can visit bigskydrivein.com and check the FAQ page.

