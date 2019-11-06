The Brat House Grill is looking to add a little twist to its entertainment.
Although the restaurant has been open for years, owner Patty Morabito and manager Ryan Otto are bringing a new spin to the old-fashioned bar and grill. The restaurant’s new brunch menu, which has been in the works for months, is set to launch the first week of January.
“We’ve worked really hard on this menu, we’re opening three extra hours early,” Otto said.
Brat House brunch will be a weekend-exclusive event for the foreseeable future, opening at 9 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for the brand-new brunch menu, which is funded through a sponsorship from Absolut vodka. But brunch isn’t the only thing Brat House is bringing in to spice up the restaurant.
According to Otto, the restaurant ran two drag shows over the course of summer 2019, and they’re planning to do more in the future. In January, the staff is planning to run a drag brunch, which will be a ticketed event that concludes with a full-on show at the end.
You have free articles remaining.
“I just think there’s not a place in the Dells that does it,” Otto said. “Patty really wanted to do it, and she’s created a place that’s inviting and welcoming to everybody.”
Otto said Morabito had planned to run drag shows at her restaurant since before he started, and she has been supportive of communities in the Dells that wouldn’t otherwise see representation.
Morabito has been recognized in the past by the Wisconsin Restaurant Association for her support of building inclusive restaurant communities. According to Oto, it’s a core value in how she runs her business.
“Patty believes in having a community that is open and inviting, welcoming to everybody in all walks of life,” Otto said.
The first official drag brunch has not been scheduled, but the staff is looking to January for the grand debut.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)