Dells Business Improvement District Committee continues Fourth of July plans

The Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District Committee continued its conversations on planned Fourth of July celebrations and downtown lighting at its Feb. 5 meeting, drawing closer to solutions.

At the previous BID meeting, Jenifer Dobbs of the Wisconsin Dells Visitors and Conventions Bureau provided an outline of the proposed Fourth of July festivities for the committee in broad strokes. Dobbs returned as promised for the Feb. 5 meeting to share more specifics.

According to Dobbs, some of the celebration is still in flux, as the bureau fine-tunes the planning in the months leading up to the holiday. What she could say with certainty is that much of the festivities will take place on the festival grounds between the Dells municipal building and the post office on La Crosse Street, and that the city has a $7,000 budget for the holiday.

Dobbs said the bureau scheduled a 100-piece marching band to come in from Minnesota for the children’s bike parade in the morning, which will proceed from the party grounds up Minnesota Avenue to Bowman Park and back down Washington Avenue. Although the parade will take place early in the morning, currently set to wrap up by 10 a.m., Dobbs said that the Dells police did not want to send it down the more busy Broadway on a major holiday.